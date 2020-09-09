Kathie Lee Gifford makes exciting announcement days after son Cody's wedding The former Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda star has an exciting few months ahead!

Kathie Lee Gifford has had a whirlwind few days, following the wedding of her son Cody and his wife Erika, who tied the knot at the beginning of the week.

And on Wednesday, the former Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda star announced some exciting news of her own, revealing that she will be releasing a new book just in time for Christmas.

VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford announces details of her new book, It's Never Too Late

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared a video on Instagram revealing details of her new novel, It's Never Too Late, which is out on 1 December.

In the footage, she said: "Hi everybody I'm Kathie Lee Gifford and I just wanted to let you know that my latest book, It's Never Too Late, is out on 1 December."

Kathie Lee Gifford's new book is out just in time for Christmas!

The star went on to reveal that access to personal notes and never-before-seen photos are available to preview on her website for those who pre-order the book.

She added: "I hope it will bless you, I hope will encourage you, and even inspire you to not give up on your dreams."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Cannot wait for this treat, especially during these difficult and challenging times," while another wrote: "I'm really looking forward to your book, Kathie. I bet it's going to be full of wisdom and positivity, just like you!"

A third added: "Just ordered, have been watching you for many years! My son is close in age to yours!"

Kathie Lee's son Cody got married days before her book announcement news

Kathie's news follows after the proud mum posted a gorgeous photo from Cody's wedding.

The star chose to share a picture of her son and his wife hand-in-hand outside in the garden on their big day, and wrote in the caption: "God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful."

Kathie Lee with her children Cody and Cassidy and late husband Frank

Kathie Lee also commented on a photo from the big day which was posted on the bride's Instagram page. She wrote: "Cody married!! Cassidy married! I am the happiest mama in the world!"

Her daughter Cassidy tied the knot in June to her partner Ben Wierda. At the time, the mother-of-the-bride shared a photo of herself riding a tractor looking incredibly happy, and wrote: "When the mother of the bride can't contain her joy!"

