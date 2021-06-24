Regis Philbin's $4million family home with wife Joy was his favourite – see inside The TV host lived in the property until shortly before his death

Almost one year on from his death at the age of 88, Regis Philbin is set to be honoured at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host lived in Greenwich, Connecticut, with his wife Joy from 2008 until shortly before he passed away from a heart attack in July 2020. The couple had sold the gated mansion, which Joy described as their favourite home, for $4.015million (£3.07million) in order to be closer to their children in California.

When they put the property up for sale in 2019, Joy, who was once an interior designer, told the Wall Street Journal: "We've moved around a lot and lived in many houses together but this house will always be our favourite.

"We celebrated many birthdays and holidays and never had to worry about inviting too many of our family and friends. There was always room for everyone."

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, it spanned 13,661 square feet and had six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 2.59 acres of expansive gardens.

Regis Philbin sold his $4.015million house earlier this year

Among the impressive amenities that would have attracted Regis to the property were formal living and dining rooms, a large eat-in kitchen, mahogany-panelled library and family room.

The property is located in Greenwich, Connecticut

Ideal for entertaining, the mansion also boasts a home cinema, a billiards room, large gym, sauna, wine cellar and a tasting room with a full bar.

Regis' home had a cinema and a billiards room

Images released from the property also share a look at the lush grounds, which include a swimming pool, spa and tennis courts, with terraces for entertaining and dining.

There is also an outdoor swimming pool and spa

Regis often joked about his home life on his morning TV show, Live!, telling viewers that his lack of home improvement skills meant it was often up to his wife Joy to get jobs done around the house.

