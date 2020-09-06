Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy features in adorable birthday video with famous parents The Formation hitmaker shares three children with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé turned 39 on Friday, and while the singer celebrated in private, her family, friends and fans marked the special day on social media with sweet tribute posts.

Among those who honour the star's special day was Instagram fan account Rumiyonce, who made a montage of clips featuring the star from over the years, including sweet footage of her and husband Jay-Z with their oldest daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy featured in a sweet birthday video

In another clip, Beyoncé was seen cradling her bare baby bump during her pregnancy with Blue. The video was re-posted by Beyoncé's mum, Tina Knowles, who also shared a throwback video of her daughter performing at a talent show when she was just eight-years-old.

Many of the Lemonade hitmaker's famous friends also shared posts in honour of Beyoncé's birthday. Salma Hayek shared a series of photos of them together, and wrote: "Happy Birthday Virgo goddess."

Beyoncé and oldest daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé's close friend and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland also paid tribute, sharing a picture of the pair standing in front of a metallic background, writing: "To my one who knows me, sometimes better than I know myself! YOU already know... Forever and ever babe! Happy Birthday Love!"

Although it is not known how Beyoncé marked her birthday, she is bound to have had a wonderful time with her husband and children.

Beyoncé celebrating her birthday in Italy in 2018

The Black Parade hitmaker is known to have enjoyed big celebrations in the past. Back in 2019, she was treated to a special Happy Birthday serenade by her friends and family, including her husband, at Jay-Z's Made in America music festival.

The singer is a doting mum to three children

The star was even captured on camera dancing while holding her birthday cake, much to the delight of fans. In 2018 for her 37th birthday, meanwhile, Beyoncé celebrated with an idyllic getaway in Italy.

Although she will have been unable to travel as far this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is thought that she was spending her birthday in the Hamptons, where her family have been staying for the past few weeks.

