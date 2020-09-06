Kate Hudson's son Ryder steals the show in new video with famous mum The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shares her oldest son with ex-husband Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson is such a cool mum, so much so that her teenage son Ryder, 16, loves nothing more than hanging out with her.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star delighted fans after sharing a rare video on Instagram featuring her firstborn, who was trying to distract her as she gave details of a recipe for a watermelon mojito.

In the footage, Kate was in the kitchen chopping up watermelon and blitzing the ingredients together to make the cocktail, as Ryder appeared behind her making faces, much to his mum's amusement.

Ryder also helped Kate at one point as she struggled to get the food processor to turn on, as the teen pointed out that she hadn't switched the plug on.

Fans adored seeing their sweet relationship, and many commented on just how close they seemed. One wrote: "Okay, someday my boys are going to be teenagers… tell me how yours still wants to hang out with you. Spill the secrets!"

The teenager crept up behind Kate - much to the amusement of fans

Another wrote: "Ryder is hilarious. He must get it from his mama." A third added: "I love seeing how you are with your kiddos!"

Kate shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and is also mum to Bingham, nine, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, one, who she shares with partner Danny Fujikawa.

The doting mum recently opened up about her time in lockdown with her family during an interview with Elle magazine. The star revealed that she had been enjoying watching some of her old films with Ryder, telling the publication: "There’s a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids.

Ryder with grandmother Goldie Hawn

"Watching Almost Famous with Ryder was so great. And then Skeleton Key. It's fun to watch it through your kid's eyes because they're able to see these movies now."

During the coronavirus pandemic, the actress opened up about her family's routine, admitting it had been an "adjustment" when it came to homeschooling.

Talking to Ellen DeGeneres in April, she said: "I have one area for Bing because it's more hands-on, and I have to sit with him… Then Ryder does his work in his area, and we do check-ins because he's doing lectures and there's Zoom.

"It's just a juggling act, but it's good. I'm thankful for our health."

