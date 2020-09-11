Tyra Banks explains why she'll fight with judges on DWTS The star is replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

Tyra Banks isn’t afraid of a little conflict and she's revealed she'll bring her famous fire to her gig as Dancing with the Stars host.

The 46-year-old model is preparing to present her first season of the popular show and it looks like fans are in for a treat.

Tyra shared her hot-headed plans during an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show this week.

WATCH: Tyra Banks shares exciting details about Dancing with the Stars

When asked how she felt about being a cheerleader for the contestants but fighting with judges, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba, she said: "I kind of feel like I have to. I mean, you know, we don't have a live audience this year, so I have to represent like where everybody at home is sitting on the couch, going, 'Aw, be quiet, Carrie Ann. Shut up, Bruno. What really Derek?' you know, so I have to channel what I feel like they're thinking and speak up for the audience, and I'm probably going to get in trouble.

DWTS judges Bruno, Carrie and Len should prepare themselves

"I'm probably going to have like the director in my ear going 'Tyra, you are host, you are host, you are host. Okay. Don't fight the judges. Don't fight the judges.'"

Tyra's not just the host though, she’s also taken on the role of executive producer for the 29th season of the show, which premieres on 14 September.

She shared her joy at being involved with DWTS on their official Instagram: "I am so excited you guys. This is going to be, like, bananas. We're going to take Dancing with the Stars to the next level."

Tyra is bringing her famous 'smize' to the show

Tyra added: "Did you think I was going to waltz on over to Dancing with the Stars and not bring you with me? Oh no, baby, we will be smizing on ABC."

The America's Next Top Model creator is replacing longtime hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The contestants include Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe, Tiger King's Carole Baskin, and Hollywood actress, Anne Heche.

