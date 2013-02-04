Stacy Keibler leads stars with Super Bowl seats as celebs touchdown on Twitter

When it comes to big sporting events, nothing comes close to the Super Bowl.



And this year, all celebrity football fans stopped what they were doing to watch the action, be it live in the stadium or from the comfort of their own home.

Among those cheering loudest from the stands of the Superdome was Stacy Keibler.



Baltimore Ravens most famous former cheerleader was in town to support her team as they took on the San Fransisco 49ers. She slipped on the team's purple jersey and posed with a friend outside the venue's gates before heading inside.



Also attending the big game, which took place in New Orleans, was Vampire Diaries beauty Nina Dobrev. Joined by her brother, she could barely contain her excitement as she shared pics with her fans ahead of the game.



One snap shows the 24-year-old star quite literally jumping for joy before the first whistle, and Nina also posted the view from her sideline seat with the caption, "Not bad at all…I can smell the sweat :)"



The 49ers had a famous fan in pop singer Katherine McPhee, who was spotted showing her colours with the team's name painted on her cheek.



Elsewhere, stars tuned in from the comfort of their own home.



Joe Jonas shared a snap that showed him with his feet up watching the game on his big plasma TV, while Rosie O'Donnell used the opportunity to post a pic snuggled up with her sleeping baby daughter Dakota.

Tyra Banks struck the perfect pose to honour the occasion, and Hayden Panettiere showed her allegiance by posting a picture of herself wearing a 49ers jersey.



Beyonce's incredible half-time show got a lot of fans talking, including Khloe Kardashian, Doutzen Kroes, Evan Rachel Wood and model of the moment Cara Delevigne who tweeted, "I am wearing my bum pads so I can shake it like B!".



First Lady Michelle Obama also shared her admiration for the superstar singer, taking to Twitter to congratulate the mum-of-one.



Meanwhile, her husband, sports fan Barack Obama, wished everyone a "Happy Superbowl Sunday" with a candid snap showing him about to thrown a football.