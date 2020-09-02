DWTS star Jesse Metcalfe unrecognisable in throwback photo The actor is competing on season 29 of DWTS

Is that really you? Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe is about to shimmy his way onto the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, but judging by his throwback photo he’d perhaps be better suited to America' Got Talent.

A few months before Jesse, 41, was named as a contestant on season 29 of the hit show, he shared an unrecognisable photo of himself rocking out with a guitar.

His signature cropped hairstyle was replaced with shaggy locks and his gym-honed body was looking a little less buff.

But he did appear to be primed for some of the more risqué dances in the mirror ball competition as he had his shirt off in the old snap.

Jesse is best known for his role as John Rowland on Desperate Housewives and for playing Christopher Ewing in the Dallas reboot. He's also currently starring on Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores.

Jesse is still a keen musician

He’ll be going up against a cast which includes actress Anne Heche, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Tiger King's Carole Baskin, the host of Catfish, Nev Shulman, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, rapper Nelly, ice skating champ Johnny Weir, NBA legend Charles Oakley, and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The new season of the show will premiere on 14 September on ABC with Tyra Banks hosting the show and Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli taking the judging seats.

Jesse performs a guitar solo

Tyra has been a long-time fan of the show and is excited to take on the role as both host and executive producer.

She told US Weekly: "My goal is for a 12-year-old to be sitting on the couch with their parents and grandparents and everybody can relate personally to what they see on the screen. That's a hint. Not giving up the goods. You'll have to tune in."

