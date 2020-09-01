Fans convinced James Corden has signed up to Dancing with the Stars – details The ABC dance show kicks off on 14 September

It's not long to wait until the new series of Dancing with the Stars kicks off, and fans can't wait to find out who will be putting their dance skills to the test this season.

And while ABC aren't revealing the full line-up until Wednesday, the official DWTS Instagram account has given some clues about some of the stars taking part, and fans are convinced that one of them is James Corden.

The Instagram account had used emojis to represent some of the mystery celebrities, and one of the posts consisted of a red faced emoji, a car emoji and a microphone emoji.

Fans think that the last two emojis represent James' popular Carpool Karaoke, and many took to the comments section to have their say.

Fans are convinced James Corden is taking part in Dancing with the Stars

One wrote: "If the middle one is James Corden I will scream," while another wrote: "I think the middle one is James Corden." A third added: "Is the second one James Corden? I keep thinking carpool karaoke from those emojis."

While fans will be none the wiser until Wednesday, it has been confirmed that Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe are taking part.

There are other big changes to this year's show, as Tyra Banks is taking over the role of host from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

James is no stranger to performing - but is he about to put his dancing shoes on?

The news of Tyra's role was announced in July, with the supermodel opening up about the position in a video shared on Instagram.

She said: "I am so excited you guys. This is going to be, like, bananas. We're going to take Dancing with the Stars to the next level."

She added: "Did you think I was going to waltz on over to Dancing with the Stars and not bring you with me? Oh no, baby, we will be smizing on ABC."

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean is one of the confirmed celebrities for DWTS

Popular pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev will also be back for season 29, having been left off last year's series.

Artem can't wait to get back to the dance floor, and revealed that he will be dedicating the season to his little boy, Matteo, who was born in July.

The new dad returned to the studio wearing a face mask over the weekend, and shared a video on Instagram of his first day of training, admitting that he found it "a little bit emotional".

