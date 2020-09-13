Jamie Oliver sends fans wild with rare picture of son River picking up vegetables

Jamie Oliver's fans were in for a rare treat on Saturday as he shared the most adorable picture of his four-year-old son River.

The gorgeous snap showed his youngest child, still in his pyjamas, helping him pick fresh rhubarb from their garden and putting it neatly into a little basket.

River looked adorable as he helped his dad pick fresh vegatables from their garden

The proud dad-of-five, who simply captioned the picture with a green heart, was quickly inundated with sweet messages from his loyal followers.

"Parenting: you're doing it right man!" one follower said, whilst another one commented: "River is just ADORABLE."

A third remarked: "He just melts my heart, love seeing more of your family," whilst a fourth added: "You should clone him... I am not sure I've never seen more special child. He is out of this world, gorgeous."

Jools recently revealed she was worried for River ahead of starting school

It's been an important month for River, who started school ten days ago, something that had been worrying mum Jools for a while.

Opening up about it back in July, the mother-of-five told Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast that she wasn't sure how he would cope.

"He's a funny little boy. I don't know, I really don't know. He really loves girls, he doesn't really like boys, as in playing with boys, and he's going to an all-boys school which is a bit worrying," she confessed.

She added: "And he loves dressing up, he wears a dress every day, I'm not revealing anything, I just think he is the most different… I've never met a child like him. So he is theatrical, interesting, totally like a little girl, and it's so funny because he and Buddy get on really well but Buddy is a real boy and he is like a little girl, but a boy so I don't know. I have no idea. I just hope they have Frozen dresses in the dress up box, in an all-boys school. He is just a character."