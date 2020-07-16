Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals worries for 'different' son River ahead of attending all-boys school

Jools Oliver has spoken candidly about her five children, in particular her son River, who is about to reach a very important milestone in September.

Talking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast, the 45-year-old designer revealed she was feeling nervous about River attending school after the summer holidays.

Jamie and Jools welcomed River Rocket in 2016

Asked how she thought he would get on by Zoe, Jools revealed: "I don't know. He's a funny little boy. I don't know, I really don't know. He really loves girls, he doesn't really like boys, as in playing with boys, and he's going to an all-boys school which is a bit worrying."

She added: "And he loves dressing up, he wears a dress every day, I'm not revealing anything, I just think he is the most different… I've never met a child like him. So he is theatrical, interesting, totally like a little girl, and it's so funny because he and Buzz get on really well but Buzz is a real boy and he is like a little girl, but a boy so I don't know. I have no idea. I just hope they have Frozen dresses in the dress up box, in an all-boys school. He is just a character."

River will turn four in August

Sharing her nerves with the both Zoe and Georgia, she continued: "He is quite OK to leave me, and he is good with other people so we'll just see. I just don't know, it could go either way and I'm thinking: 'I am so worried,' I just really want him to enjoy it so I can relax.'"

It's no secret that little River loves dressing up. Most recently, Jools shared an adorable picture of her nearly four-year-old wearing a pair of fairy wings adorned with a gold fabric bow whilst riding his scooter. Jools captioned the photo simply with a monkey emoji, and it wasn't long before her followers commented on the youngster's adorable appearance. "Heartbreaker," one commented. "That's just too much," another wrote, while Joe Wicks commented with a string of smiley face and heart emojis.