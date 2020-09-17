Simon Cowell's recovery is going 'slowly' - details The BGT judge broke his back after falling off his electric motorbike

Dermot O'Leary has given fans a new update on Simon Cowell's recovery following his horrific electric motorbike in August.

During an appearance on Thursday's Lorraine, the X Factor presenter revealed: "I've sent him a couple of messages. I've heard back that he's getting there slowly but surely. Fingers crossed."

Over the past few weeks, Simon, 60, has been keeping a low profile at his home in Los Angeles after injuring his back during the accident. The dad-of-one fell off his electric bike while out with his son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman, and underwent emergency surgery.

At the time, the Britain's Got Talent judge reassured his fans that he was doing okay. "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

A short while later, Simon's BGT colleague Alesha Dixon appeared on This Morning to talk about her friend and co-star, admitting that everyone was worried about him.

"We're all devastated and worried about Simon but the positive thing is he's in good spirits and Lauren says slowly he's on the mend," she said. "So I've got my fingers and toes crossed that, come to the live show [on BGT], we can hopefully have Simon on the link, because we love him."

Despite being back at home, the accident has forced Simon to miss out on this year's live shows. Diversity star Ashley Banjo has stepped in for him on the judging panel.

Simon has been keeping a low profile during his recovery

Meanwhile, prior to his accident, Simon opened up about his time in lockdown with Eric. He told Terri Seymour on Extra: "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden."

