Dee Koppang has given fans an update after her husband Dermot O'Leary's wedding band was stolen from his gym locker last month.

Sharing a candid snap of herself holding up the V sign with her hand, TV producer Dee revealed that the police have finally been able to identify the thief - and it's all thanks to the power of social media!

"Hey. It's been a while," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks for all your messages re: the nasty thief. We know WHO it is now. Thank you social media... Police just need to catch him now..."

Fans were quick to respond, revealing her delight over the news – with one writing: "Oh this is encouraging news!" Another remarked: "Great news. Hope they're caught soon. X."

It's been three weeks since Dermot made an urgent plea on Instagram, revealing his bag - which included many sentimental possessions - was stolen from a locker inside a Psycle gym in central London.

Alongside a photo of the alleged thief, Dermot wrote: "I know there are more important things happening in the world right now, but last week my bag (with my wedding ring in it) was stolen from a locked locker at Psycle on Mortimer St. London.

Dermot previously shared this photo of the alleged thief on social media

"I'm not after any special preferential treatment. I'm not the victim of a violent crime, and even though no-one should have to - I can handle all the impersonal items being stolen (the wallet, phone, watch, keys etc.) But this man stole my wedding ring and gold crucifix. Something that would mean nothing to him - but everything to me."

He added: "I've made peace with the knowledge that I'll probably never see these cherished items again, but I'd really like it if you, your loved ones, or anyone else you know, didn't have to go through the same ordeal of having your personal items stolen by this man.

"This is the man who stole my things. If you recognise him, or can give any information on him – please call 101 quoting ref 6195/21Aug. Please share, retweet and get his face everywhere, so he doesn't get to steal your most treasured possessions. Thank you. Dermot. X."

