Amanda Holden recalls how she learned of Simon Cowell's horrifying accident The BGT judges are very good friends

Amanda Holden has opened up about the moment she found out her friend and Britain's Got Talent boss Simon Cowell had broken his back after falling off his electric motorbike.

"I honestly panicked it could be fatal. I felt physically sick as I didn't know how bad it was," she told The Sun.

MORE: Inside Simon Cowell's £19million LA home as the family move out

Amanda has spoken out about how she found out about Simon's accident

She continued: "I wanted him to be alive, but I also wanted him to be able to walk as he's such a good friend."

The mother-of-two revealed she was notified via text message, leaving her unable to sleep. However, the 49-year-old was soon able to talk to Simon's partner, Lauren Silverman, who gave her a rundown of what had happened.

The dad-of-one fell off his electric bike while out with his son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman at the beginning of August, and underwent emergency surgery.

Shortly afterwards, Alesha appeared on This Morning to talk about her friend and co-star, admitting that everyone was worried about him. However, she reassured hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that he was in good spirits and was being looked after by his family.

The BGT judge is recoving in his Malibu home

READ: Simon Cowell shows off new bike following crash that broke his back

She said: "We're all devastated and worried about Simon but the positive thing is he's in good spirits and Lauren says slowly he's on the mend, so I've got my fingers and toes crossed that, come to the live show [on BGT], we can hopefully have Simon on the link, because we love him."

Simon has since been pictured out attending hospital visits near his home in Malibu, impressing fans with his quick recovery.

Despite his quick recovery, the accident has forced the popular BGT judge to miss out on this year's live shows.

Instead, the music mogul will be replaced by Ashley Banjo, a former winner of BGT. It hasn't been confirmed yet whether Simon will make appearances on BGT via video link at any point.