Piers Morgan reveals why friendship with Kate Garraway can make him 'angry' with MPs The Good Morning Britain colleagues are close

Piers Morgan certainly hasn't held back when it comes to his criticism of the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The Good Morning Britain star has been known to lose his temper on the show while discussing how MPs have reacted to the crisis – but it's only because he feels so passionately about the issue.

"I had work colleagues, Kate Garraway's husband, in a coma," Piers told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. "I had three friends who lost their parents in care homes. I had others who narrowly escaped and nearly died.

"Sometimes I know that I probably went too far, but I was genuinely angry. I do feel if you were that closely touched by it… It made me so angry, in my view, the way they mishandled it."

Speaking about the politicians' boycott of GMB, and other news programmes, he said: "I think they have been a total shambles in this pandemic.

"What I think is spectacularly gutless, is that these ministers have avoided our show for 134 days. Not just us, Newsnight, Channel 4 News, anywhere they think they might get a rough ride."

Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been in a critical condition in hospital since March due to COVID and continues to be in intensive care in a minimally conscious state.

In a recent interview with YOU magazine, she shared a shocking update on his condition. "When I finally got to FaceTime him, seeing him unconscious was a big shock," she shared.

"He's lost nearly eight stone in weight, a lot of it muscle throughout his body. He looked worn-out, thin and pale with dark circles under his eyes and there were lots of tubes," she said.

The 53-year-old presenter also revealed that she was only able to visit him in person a few weeks ago. "I see him quite infrequently, not as often as I'd wish," she confessed.