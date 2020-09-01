Britain's Got Talent star Ian Royce has passed away at the age of 51.

The news was shared on the comedian's Twitter page in a statement that read: "It is with our greatest regret that we have to tell you all that Ian has passed away today from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure.

"He was in no pain and was surrounded by friends and family. He put up a good fight but is in a better place now."

Ian's death rocked the BGT team, with members taking to social media to express their sadness.

WATCH: Piers Morgan reaches out to burglar on GMB

On Tuesday, Ant and Dec said that they would "never forget" Ian, in a tweet that read: "We are sorry to hear of the passing of Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce. (@officialroycey) He was an integral part of the #BGT team for many years. Our thoughts are with his beloved Roxy and all his family. RIP Roycey. We’ll never forget you."

We are sorry to hear of the passing of Ian 'Roycey' Royce. (@officialroycey) He was an integral part of the #BGT team for many years. Our thoughts are with his beloved Roxy and all his family. RIP Roycey. We'll never forget you. X — antanddec (@antanddec) September 1, 2020

Ant and Dec tweeted their condolences

Piers Morgan added: "RIP Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce. Funniest warm-up man in showbiz and a legend in the TV industry. Worked with him on@BGT, @AGT & most of my Life Stories shows. Great guy, very loyal friend, & such a proud dad to his daughter Roxanne. Thanks for all the laughs mate."

Ian's daughter announced his passing on Tuesday

It had been a difficult year for Ian, who in Febuary opened up in a frank series of tweets about the fact that he had been struggling with depression after losing his voice.

A segment of his statement read: "It’s been a long week, in fact a long year… I’m sat at rock bottom and there is only one way now and that is up… to a light."

He continued: "Last year I lost my voice, thus my everything. My living, my personality, my being. But fight I will to get it back. In fact all of my darkness I want to walk away from."

