Piers Morgan admitted that his Good Morning Britain co-star Dr Hilary's comment on his weight stung while chatting on the breakfast show on Wednesday morning.

The TV personality was discussing his new diet, admitting that he thought he should be allowed cheat days during his healthy eating regime, when one of Dr Hilary's previous comments about his weight was replaying on the show. Watch the video here...

Speaking about his new diet, Piers previously said: 'I'm going to see a new personal trainer, and unfortunately Celia's taken it all quite seriously.

"So suddenly it's all the good stuff's gone and all the kale's come in and the quinoa and vegetables. A lot of vegetables. A lot of salmon. A lot less Bordeaux - I'm down to one glass a night," he added to The Sun. "And, well, during the summer, a lot of cheese went down my gullet, and it could stretch to a bottle of red. Quite comfortably ... Depending on the quality, and maybe a little more."

Piers was unimpressed with Dr Hilary's jokey jibe

Piers also read out his wife Celia's column for The Telegraph, saying: "I have no issue with my husband's GMB co-host calling him a 'chubster' on live television.

"He, like me, is of the belief that a little bit of fat-shaming where it's due can be a good thing, and there's something shameful about the amount of blue cheese and Bordeaux that man's put away over the past six months.

