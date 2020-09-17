Max George shares 'final night' photo with girlfriend Stacey Giggs ahead of Strictly The Wanted singer is hitting the dancefloor this year

Max George has melted hearts after he shared a sweet Instagram tribute to his girlfriend Stacey Giggs ahead of his debut on Strictly Come Dancing.

Before he starts his intense dance schedule, the 32-year-old shared a rather intimate black-and-white snap of him holding his love's hand on their "final night" together.

"Last night with my [heart emoji] for a while," he simply wrote in the caption.

Fans rushed to comment, with many sharing their excitement over his appearance in this year's series. "You'll be on our TV screens soon," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Aww!! You are very romantic!!"

Max started dating Stacey after she split from ex-Manchester United player Ryan Giggs in 2016. The former couple have two children together.

Max George shared this snap on their final night together before Strictly

Reports of Stacey's romance with the singer first came in April 2019. It was reported that the lovebirds were introduced a pub in Worsley, near Manchester, in 2018 by mutual pals.

In a previous interview, Max has gushed about their blossoming relationship and his close bond with Stacey's children. Asked whether they could marry one day, he told The Sun: "She'd have to say yes first, we seem to be getting on all right. It's the strongest relationship I've ever had and every day gets more exciting.

The couple have been dating since 2018

"We're really close; we were close from day one. With me moving in with Stacey - because that was her family home - and the kids, you become such a tight unit. We are getting closer every day."

Max shot to fame as a member of The Wanted. The band had two number 1 singles in the UK and reached the top 3 in the US Billboard charts. After the pop group took a break, Max moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career and starred in the 6th season of Glee as Clint. More recently, he has returned to music as a solo artist.

