They may no longer be paired up on Strictly, but that hasn't stopped Alex Scott and Neil Jones from spending time together, as they proved this past week. Pro dancer Neil uploaded a selfie of the pair enjoying a night out to his Instagram stories, which he captioned #TeamRed, the nickname he and footballer Alex gave their dance partnership during their time on the show. In the snap, both of them looked at the camera and the England player had her hands in the air. Alex was Neil's first celebrity partner and the pair experienced a lot of ups and downs during their time on the show – from Neil having to miss two performances due to injury to a stunning Paso in Blackpool.

Alex and Neil left Strictly following their Sister Act-themed Samba

Speaking to HELLO! last month, the couple addressed rumours that there was a blossoming romance between them. "There's nothing on our minds but the show – we don't have time to think about anything else," said Neil, who separated from his wife and Strictly co-star Katya Jones in August. "I'm single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I’m just focusing on Strictly." Alex added: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

Neil shared a snap with Alex to his Instagram stories

Whether there's any chance of a relationship developing now they're off the show remains to be seen, but the duo are clearly very fond of each other and Alex paid a moving tribute to her partner when they appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two the day after their elimination. Taking a tissue from host Rylan Clark-Neal, an emotional Alex said: "It was such a great experience to do together and we had so much fun all the way through. It wasn't just about me, it was our journey as I knew how special it was for him, too. Thank you, you work miracles especially getting me this far!"

