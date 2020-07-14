Alex Scott channels Meghan Markle on The One Show in the most gorgeous way The star wore the pink top on Monday

Alex Scott wore a beautiful bubble gum pink halterneck top by ME+EM when she presented The One Show on Monday, and the superstar footballer was giving off serious Meghan Markle vibes!

We couldn't help but notice the similarities in silhouette between Alex's top and the Stella McCartney evening gown that Meghan wore after her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The eye-catching halterneck number totally lit up the evening air as Meghan and new husband Harry made their way into Prince Charles’ silver Jaguar, before leaving for the exclusive evening reception at Frogmore House.

Alex's top was beautiful!

Although Alex's ME+EM top is no longer available to shop, the brand has some gorgeous alternative halterneck options.

We're particularly obsessed with the Fuchsia Floral Print Halterneck Top, which features and pretty print and show-stopping pussy bow tie at the back.

Best of all, the piece is down from £150 to £60!

In February, Meghan's jaw-dropping dress was later released for sale to the public by the eco-conscious brand – at the £1400, down from £3,500.

A number of versions of the halter-neck design were available, including the classic white, black and a deep red.

Stella revealed that she would be selling replicas of the Duchess' gown back in June 2018, shortly after Meghan and Harry's royal wedding day. It was a unique move, since most royal wedding gowns are subject to hundreds of copies from other brands, yet never repeated by the designer itself.

The new dresses were made to be slightly different, however, crafted in sustainable viscose rather than silk like Meghan's.

Of dressing the royal bride for her big day, Stella said at the time: "I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design. It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career."

