James Nesbitt opens up about end of his 22 year marriage The actor was married to ex-wife Sonia Forbes-Adams for over two decades

James Nesbitt is the star of his show, James Nesbitt: A Game of Two Halves, which sees him travelling to parts of the world to see how the funds raised from Soccer Aid for Unicef are helping those most in need.

MORE: James Nesbitt pays heartbreaking tribute to his dad following his death

The Cold Feet star has been keeping a relatively low profile during lockdown, and prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Some of the biggest celebrity splits revealed

The actor shares three children with ex-wife Sonia Forbes-Adams, who he divorced back in 2016. Several months later, James opened up about the split in a rare interview with the Radio Times.

"I certainly regret things, but I'm also aware that I can't change them," the 52-year-old Northern Irish actor said. "You can try to learn from it. I regret any pain that was caused."

James Nesbitt and his ex-wife Sonia Forbes-Adams split in 2016

READ: Cold Feet cast reunite for first time in 13 years

MORE: 24 celebrity splits that happened during lockdown

He continued: "I think separating has an impact because you look at why it happened and you see mistakes that were made. I'm lucky enough to be able to look back at stuff and say, 'Oh well that was then, I've had a good lash at that, and this is now'."

James and Sonia finalised their divorce three years after they first announced they were "living separately". The former couple are parents to two grown-up daughters, Peggy and Mary.

James is a doting dad to two daughters, Peggy and Mary

James, meanwhile, also spoke to the magazine about his highly-publicised hair transplants, and revealed that they have not only given him a new lease of confidence, but have also benefitted his career.

"I was very happy to be open about it," said The Missing star, who underwent several procedures over a number of years. "I just thought, 'Come on, somebody is going to say it before I say it'.". He added: "It was something I struggled with. And that was probably the vanity in me.

"But also career-wise it had an impact: in terms of the range of leading roles I've had since then, it's probably helped."

Despite his own cosmetic changes, James said he thought it was a shame when young men considered plastic surgery. "There always used to be the sense that age adds character," he commented.

"You look at Samuel Beckett when he was older. Richard Harris. But I think with younger men it seems to be a big pressure."