James Nesbitt pays heartbreaking tribute to his dad as he dies aged 91 The Cold Feet star released a statement on Friday

James Nesbitt has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his father, James Snr, after he passed away aged 91 on Friday.

The Cold Feet star released a touching statement, describing his dad, who was a retired primary school headteacher, as a "wonderful parent" and "brilliant teacher".

James Nesbitt announced the death of his father on Friday

James added that his dad will be "missed more than words", by himself and his sisters Margaret, Kathryn and Andrea. His statement read: "Dad wasn’t only a wonderful parent, he was my inspirational teacher and a good friend.

"Generations of primary school children in rural Northern Ireland were taught a love of literature, arts, music, science and sport thanks to dad." The star added: "As well as being a brilliant teacher he was a passionate Coleraine football fan.

"One of my most cherished memories is of being with him to watch Coleraine lift the Irish Cup two years ago at which dad was presented with Skinner Bradley’s winning medal.

"He leaves behind a family who will miss him more than words can say and I speak for myself, and my sisters Margaret, Kathryn and Andrea, when I say that he was a truly great man, and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

James Nesbitt is a chancellor of Ulster University.

Ulster University, who James is a chancellor of, paid their condolences to the TV star and his family, writing in a statement: "On behalf of our staff, students and the wider Ulster University family, we extend our deepest condolences to Chancellor Dr James Nesbitt on the passing of his beloved father James. Our thoughts are with the Nesbitt family during this difficult time."

James Snr's cause of death has not yet been announced. His beloved Coleraine FC also shared their condolences with a tribute on the team’s website.

Chairman Colin McKendry said: "James got to know the players personally and travelled on the team bus to many of our big matches, including the Irish Cup win in 2018."

He added: "Unfortunately he wasn't able to go to many matches recently due to ill health but I'm sure he would have been proud of our efforts last season. Not only was James a fantastic supporter, but he was also a great sponsor and we are indebted to him."

