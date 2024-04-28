Christina Hall's son Hudson, 4, steals the show in relatable photo from latest family update

Christina Hall knows there's nothing better than some good quality time – and snuggles! – with her boys.

The HGTV star recently warmed her fans' hearts as she shared some touching photos featuring her two sons, including a hilarious and relatable shot of her youngest, Hudson.

The doting mom, 40, shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who she was married to from 2009 to 2018, and son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, from whom she split in 2021. In 2022, she married Josh Hall.

Christina took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a glimpse into her past few restful days, starting off with a selfie in which Hudson is laying on her chest, and Brayden is smiling next to her.

She followed that by another photo of little Hudson on her chest, this time fast asleep, and then another of her with both of her boys sleeping on each side.

Christina capped off the heartwarming post with a final pic of Hudson, completely passed out with mouth agape between the end of the bed and a sofa.

"Life lately…. Cuddles > Everything," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about it, with one writing: "The last photo of Hudson slayed me!!" as others followed suit with: "You're the best momma, Christina! Your kids are evidence! Happy mother's day, early!" and: "Cherish these times! They are so precious," as well as: "What a great Mom. Your kids are beautiful," plus another one of her followers added: "That last picture! Love this, you're an amazing mama!"

Missing from the sweet update was Christina's eldest daughter Taylor, though she has previously shared with fans that the teen has been opposing more and more to appearing in her mom's social media as she grows older.

Late last year, when sharing a photo of the 13-year-old on her Instagram Stories, she joked: "Proof that Taylor still exists," quoting her "no photos please" request and lamenting: "Teenagers…"

The Hall family is based in Orange County, California, though they spend much of their time in Tennessee, where they own a vacation home.

