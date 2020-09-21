Georgia Tennant shares glimpse inside rare date night with husband David The Doctor Who stars have been married since 2011

It seems David Tennant and his wife Georgia enjoyed a night off parenting duties by enjoying a night together with The Old Vic over the weekend. The actress, who tied the knot to the Doctor Who actor back in 2011, shared a cute couple's selfie from the evening.

Sipping on a glass of red wine, the 35-year-old remarked: "Wine – [tick], crazy hair – [tick]. #ovfaithhealer @oldvictheatre #michaelsheen."

Although the iconic London-based theatre is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, the couple were on hand to support good friend Michael Sheen for one of his live streamed performances of Faith Healer.

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares funny video of husband David

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "Legends supporting legends." Another remarked: "You two are gorgeous… and exceptionally talented." A third remarked: "A theatre that exists! And a play that is happening! How wonderful."

Over the past few months, Georgia has been keeping her followers entertained amid the ongoing pandemic. Sharing tiny snippets of her life at home, the mum-of-five has posted funny photos of her cooking disasters, daily walks and celebrated her latest show with David called Staged, which hit television screens during lockdown.

Georgia shared this snap from their date night

The couple are doting parents to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Georgia has also been on hand to help her husband record the episodes for David Tennant Does A Podcast With... In a recent Instagram post, the couple were seen goofing around in the recording studio. "#pantsbants David Tennant does a podcast with very little on @davidtennantpod," joked the actress.

