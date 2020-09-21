Jamie Oliver's eldest son Buddy is one lucky child! The ten-year-old budding chef was treated to a second birthday cake for his tenth milestone - and it looks absolutely incredible!

Doting dad Jamie took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a snap of the beautiful creation, which was dripped in chocolate sauce and sprinkled with biscuits. The cake itself was all chocolate, and was topped with a dinosaur toy as well as gold cake pops. Delish.

Thanking baking twins Rozzie and Lizzie Batchelar for their decadent masterpiece, the celebrity chef wrote: "Benefits of a belated birthday cake, there's one happy boy. Thank you @lizziebatchelar and @rozziebatchelar, you is the best." [sic]

Last Tuesday, both Jamie and his wife Jools pulled out all the stops for Buddy's tenth milestone birthday. The family indulged in an impressive platter of sushi as well as the rugby ball-shaped birthday cake – which was no doubt made by Jamie himself!

"Yummy," the 45-year-old star wrote alongside one of the images. "Buddy's delish birthday treat, a sushi party. Pretty great work @sticksnsushi."

Buddy Oliver looks chuffed with his second birthday cake

Buddy will have no doubt marked his special day with his four siblings - Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and four-year-old River – at their countryside home in Essex.

Jamie had also posted two photos of the birthday boy wearing his homemade paper crown [a birthday tradition in the Oliver household], while his wife Jools uploaded a series of never-before-seen throwback pictures from their son's childhood.

The budding chef with his rugby-inspired birthday cake

"Buds now you are 10, happy birthday you wonderful little being we all adore you so so much xxx," wrote the mum-of-five. Jamie then gushed: "Happy 10th birthday my dear Buddy Oliver!! What a legend you are!! Such a kind sweet boy and so much fun to be around I love you so much what a proper dude you are... have a great day boy x x x x x x dad."

