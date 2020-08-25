David Tennant and wife Georgia pose up a storm in series of cute photos The Doctor Who stars share five children together

It's been a huge few weeks for David Tennant thanks to the release of his podcast's second series and his upcoming ITV drama Des. And to celebrate, the actor's doting wife Georgia Tennant shared a collage of snaps of the lovebirds together in the recording studio.

"#pantsbants David Tennant does a podcast with very little on @davidtennantpod," joked the actress. The post came days before David's chat with Star Trek star George Takei was released.

Fans of the couple rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "You two make my heart happy." Another remarked: "I love you guys! Great podcast!"

Judging from the pictures, it seems Georgia has been on hand to help her husband record the episodes for David Tennant Does A Podcast With... One of the pictures shows the mum-of-five stick her thumb up, while the Scottish actor tries to jokingly bite it.

The actress shared this lovely post with her husband in the recording studio

Georgia, 35, and David, 49, have been married since 2011; they met when they starred alongside each other in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are parents to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, ten months. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

In the coming weeks of the podcast, David will also sit down with the legendary Dame Judi Dench, The Handmaid's Tale actress Elisabeth Moss, musician Tim Minchin, The Good Fight and Vera star Cush Jumbo, and acting royalty and star of Succession Brian Cox.

David's move into podcasts may not have been the predicted, having starred in TV shows such as Doctor Who, Good Omens and Broadchurch, but with 10million downloads and counting, he has certainly created another hit.

