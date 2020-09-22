How Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's epic reunion happened The friendly exes took part in a table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt delighted fans across the globe after they reunited for the amazing premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High - albeit virtually!

MORE: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite - and Hollywood goes into meltdown!

And now, comedian Dane - who pulled everything together - has opened up about how he managed to convince the Hollywood stars to take part in the epic reading.

Speaking on the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast with Maria Menounos, the American stand-up star confessed he needed to secure big names to pull off their one-off masterpiece.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a flirty reunion - and you have to see it

"When I text [Jennifer], she was - I'm not trying to make it more fluffy - she could not have been more delightful, game, excited," he explained. "Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt...started coming in, I was like, 'Yes! This is going to happen.'"

SEE: Inside Jennifer Aniston's gorgeous Beverly Hills home

MORE: 24 celebrity splits that happened during and after lockdown

Dane, 48, revealed that the Friends star signed up for the reading before her ex-husband did. "Once his team talked to him, I'm sure it was just like, 'Here's already in there so far.' There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no, nothing," he added. "There wasn't anything like... were they not allowed? No! Zero. No drama."

He continued: "They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped, which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people!"

The former exes teamed up for the special table reading

Both Jennifer and Brad, who were married for five years before their divorce in 2005, were joined by other cast members, including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LeBeouf, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Ray Liotta, Morgan Freeman, Sean Penn, and Henry Golding.

MORE: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's friend addresses romance rumours

During the reading, Jennifer, 51, didn't hold back when she acted out a scene from the 1982 cult teen movie and had to drool over Brad, 56. "Hi Brad [Hamilton]," she said seductively. "You know how cute I always thought you were. You're so sexy. Will you come to me."

Even when they weren't acting Jennifer and Brad were more than cordial with one another and enjoyed a cute meet and greet before the read. "Hi Aniston," Brad said before the Friends star replied: "Hi Pitt."

Brad and Jennifer reunite at the 2020 SAG Awards

"How you doing?" he then asked her. "Good honey," she replied, "how are you doing?" to which Brad said: "I'm alright."

The hour-long table read raised $50,000 for CORE response and certainly put a smile on fan's faces. It's not the first time Jennifer and Brad - who divorced after five years of marriage in 2005 - have reunited.

In January, they were spotted embracing backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jennifer had picked up a SAG for her role in The Morning Show and Brad collected a gong for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.