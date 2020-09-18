Jennifer Aniston calls Brad Pitt sexy in latest reunion - WATCH The pair were married for five years

It's the moment everyone has been waiting for… Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are back together - virtually at least.

The divorced couple sent fans wild when they reunited for a Zoom table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont Highland and things got very flirty, thanks to the script.

Jennifer, 51, didn't hold back when she acted out a scene from the 1982 cult teen movie and had to drool over her former husband, 56.

"Hi Brad [Hamilton]," she said seductively. "You know how cute I always thought you were. You're so sexy. Will you come to me."

The other cast members, including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LeBeouf, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Ray Liotta, Morgan Freeman, Sean Penn, Dane Cook, and Henry Golding, all giggled at the interaction and of course, their fans loved it.

Even when they weren't acting Jennifer and Brad were more than cordial with one another and enjoyed a cute meet and greet before the read.

"Hi Aniston," Brad said before the Friends star replied: "Hi Pitt."

"How you doing?" he then asked her. "Good honey," she replied, "how are you doing?" to which Brad said: "I’m alright."

Brad and Jennifer reunite at the 2020 SAG Awards

The hour-long table read raised $50,000 for CORE response and certainly put a smile on fan's faces.

It's not the first time Jennifer and Brad - who divorced after five years of marriage in 2005 - have reunited.

In January they were spotted embracing backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jennifer had picked up a SAG for her role in The Morning Show and Brad collected a gong for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

One picture even showed them holding hands!

Brad - who went on to marry and divorce Angelina Jolie after his breakup from Jennifer - previously told ET: "Jen, she's a good friend!"

Brad and Jennifer were married for five years

Meanwhile Jennifer - whose marriage to Justin Theroux also ended in divorce - has described both her marriages as "successful".

She told Elle in 2019: "I don't feel a void. I really don't. My marriages, they've been very successful, in my personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

