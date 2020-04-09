Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may have divorced in 2005, but the pair still have an "unbreakable bond" according to their close friend and wedding singer Melissa Etheridge.

Melissa spoke out about the couple on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Next show, after a fan asked what she thought of rumours suggesting that Jennifer and Brad are secretly back together following their reunion at the SAG Awards earlier this year.

Fans were excited to see Jennifer and Brad together at the SAG Awards 2020

"Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful," she said. "I believe they will always remain friends because they're two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts, because they share one hell of an unbreakable bond."

Melissa has been friends with the couple for over two decades and performed at their wedding in 2000, so has surely got a good understanding of the relationship between the Hollywood exes. However, it seems unlikely that they will rekindle a romance any time soon since both Jennifer and Brad have repeatedly confirmed that they are just friends. Brad even attended Jennifer's 50th birthday celebrations and her 2019 Christmas party at her home in LA on platonic terms.

Jen and Brad in 1999, the year before they married

Melissa remains hopeful, nonetheless. "Of course, we would always want them to get back together," she added on the show. "Those were the glory days, like you were saying. I remember those days, so yeah."

Fans also took to Twitter to champion the couple. "Omg, okay, this just cements the fact that they are made for one another. This is their wedding singer for goodness sake!", one user wrote.

Another added: "There's no doubt that they are back together then. She didn't deny it, in fact, she kind of spelled it straight out!"

