With Dancing with the Stars now in full swing, professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev is busier than ever thanks to his gruelling dance schedule and juggling life as a new dad.

However, on Monday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star took the time to reflect on his loved ones as he admitted he was desperately missing his fiancée Nikki Bella, who is in San Diego with their newborn son Matteo, while Artem remains in Los Angeles.

"Come back already," the 38-year-old wrote across an image of his partner. "Missing you so much my love [heart emoji] every day without you feels so long and lonely."

Upon seeing the heartfelt message, Nikki replied: "Run away to San Diego with me and Teo for another beach sunset?? Love you!"

The couple, who met when they were partnered up on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, welcomed their first child together in July. The got engaged in Paris in November 2019, just weeks before they found out Nikki was pregnant. This year, the couple were forced to postpone their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dancer shared this snap of his love

Speaking on Nikki and her twin sister Brie's The Bellas Podcast, Artem recently confirmed that the lovebirds are in no rush to tie the knot as they want to celebrate with their friends and family when it is safe for large crowds to gather.

"We're looking forward to it. We just want to make sure that, you know, it's not going to be plastic walls everywhere around every single person," he explained.

"At the end of the day, it's a celebration and not just a thing you attend for the sake of attending. And both of us feel the same way about that. Once we can figure it out, what that would look like, I think it's going to start moving quickly."

Nikki, 36, added that she wanted her wedding guests to able to, "bump and grind and not be six feet apart".

