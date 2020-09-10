Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev has given fans a major update about his wedding to Nikki Bella. The couple, who welcomed their first child in July, was forced to postpone their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Nikki and her twin sister Brie's The Bellas Podcast, Artem confirmed that the lovebirds are in no rush to tie the knot as they want to celebrate with their friends and family when it is safe for large crowds to gather.

MORE: Artem Chigvintsev celebrates special milestone with baby Matteo

"We're looking forward to it. We just want to make sure that, you know, it's not going to be plastic walls everywhere around every single person," he explained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Artem Chigvintsev confirms exciting news with fans

"At the end of the day, it's a celebration and not just a thing you attend for the sake of attending. And both of us feel the same way about that. Once we can figure it out, what that would look like, I think it's going to start moving quickly."

GALLERY: 7 heartwarming photos of celebrity dads kissing their children

Nikki, 36, added that she wanted her wedding guests to able to, "bump and grind and not be six feet apart".

Nikki and Artem went public with their romance in March 2019

The couple are on cloud nine since becoming parents to their newborn son Matteo on July 31. They are hoping he will have an important role in the ceremony – however, it's dependant on how long they have to wait. "It would be kind of awesome for him… [to be] present in a sense," Artem, 38, said.

MORE: Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev finally shares first photo of baby son

On whether their son could walk down the aisle, Nikki revealed: "Well, walking down the aisle means it's going to take a while." She added: "I don't know. The way he is, he might be walking… Brie and I walked at nine months! He's crazy freakishly strong."

This is Artem and Nikki's first child

Although their wedding is on hold, Artem - who is preparing for his return to Dancing with the Stars after missing out on last year's series - is relishing life as a new dad. "When people ask, 'How does it feel to be a dad?' Nothing I could've expected," he explained. "It's better in such a different way. It's like unless you actually experience it, there's just no way you can explain with words."

MORE: Inside Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella's home

The proud father went on to reveal that he cried when Matteo first entered the world, saying: "He's crying, you can hear the first noise that he makes. Obviously, I got crazy emotional… I looked at Nicole, she had this massive relief like, 'Oh my god, this has actually happened.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.