Artem Chigvintsev stunned after Lady Gaga reacts to Dancing with the Stars routine The pro dancer has partnered up with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev was in for a treat after he made his sensational return to Dancing with the Stars this week.

MORE: Rachel Riley clarifies Pasha Kovalev is not appearing on Dancing with the Stars

The professional dancer, who was left out of the 2019 series, hit the dancefloor for the first time with new dance partner Kaitlyn Bristowe - and they have already been given Lady Gaga's seal of approval!

The pair dazzled judges and the fans with their lively rendition of the Cha Cha to Stupid Love by the American pop star. Upon seeing a clip, Lady Gaga tweeted: "Is it weird that this made me cry... I love watching people happy and dancing!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Artem Chigvintsev makes sensational return to Dancing with the Stars

Impressed with the reaction, Artem replied: "Thank you! [hands together emoji] @DancingABC @kaitlynbristowe #dwts." TV personality Kaitlyn added: "Is it weird that you watching us dance to your song makes me SOB? But like a happy sob… I'm never going to recover from Lady Gaga watching me dance to her song. #dwts."

READ: Artem Chigvintsev shares major wedding update after welcoming baby Matteo

It seems the judges were also delighted as Bruno Tonioli remarked: "Artem, nice to see you back where you belong! And Kaitlyn, what a Cha Cha. You really got it going on during week one. It was so good." Derek Hough then said: "A great first dance, a beautiful Cha Cha… well done."

The pro dancer has teamed up with Kaitlyn Bristowe this year

For their first week, the pair received an impressive total score of 20/30 from the judges. Last month, new dad Artem delighted fans after he confirmed his appearance in this year's series of Dancing with the Stars. At the time, he said on Good Morning America: "I just can't wait to get back… I want to dedicate this season to my little boy."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.