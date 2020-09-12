Peter Andre's new video of Princess singing is so impressive The famous dad shared a clip on Instagram

Peter Andre has shared another video of his teenage daughter Princess singing, and by the sound of it, she just keeps getting better and better!

Posting a clip from his popular show Life with the Andres, Princess and Peter could be seen spending some together in the star's recording studio.

With Peter sitting at the sound booth and Princess standing in front of a microphone behind him, the Mysterious Girl hit-maker could be heard saying: "The kids love singing, they're great singers, both of them. I'm not going to force it on them. We're just going to give it a go."

Princess could be seen in Peter's recording studio

The doting dad then calls to his daughter, who starts singing.

Next, proud Peter plays the recording back to Princess, telling her: "Here listen to this. Just listen to yourself and you'll see what I mean.

"You’ve got a beautiful voice. You've just got to have the confidence."

It's not the first time we've been treated to a clip of the 13-year-old covering a song.

Back in April, Peter posted a video of her performing on Instagram, captioning the post: "Nice tone bist. Ok this surprised me.

Was just getting ready to do the lead vocal on all my harmonies and in walks a Princess. Probs post the proper thing tomorrow.

Princess and Peter have an incredible bond

She’s asked me to tell you that her TikTok is princessandre22."

Fans were seriously impressed with Princess' talent, and rushed to the comment section to say so.

"How proud are you right now?" wrote one.

Another added: "Wow that's amazing Princess! Taking after her dad."

TV personality Katie Piper also replied to the post praising Princess, writing: "Wow beautiful- what a voice!"

