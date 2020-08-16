Peter Andre shares tour inside son Junior’s bedroom makeover at home in Surrey The former I'm a Celebrity star has a fabulous family house

Peter Andre gave his fans a behind-the-scenes look at his oldest son's room at the weekend – and we're envious! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer shared a video of 15-year-old Junior's bedroom. The short clip showed the teenager sitting on a double bed in the background which was covered in a grey faux fur throw and co-ordinating cushions.

The room, which was impeccably tidy, had sloped ceilings and an incredible amount of space – enough to fit a large grey sectional sofa opposite and still feel spacious.

Opposite the sofa was a wall-mounted flatscreen TV and another wall was covered by black cabinets which fit the contours of the walls and contained Junior's belongings.

Opposite those, a desk and computer had been placed in front of a wide window that was adorned with a stylish striped blind. Peter narrated the video from the doorway, saying: "It looks sick, and good choice of music," in reference to the fact that his son was blasting Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses.

"What?" Junior responded. Peter replied: "Good choice of music!" The dad-of-four then went back to narrating the clip, telling viewers: "We've just got to paint and look at that, Junior's room is looking sick." The 47-year-old captioned his post: "Finally getting Junior's new room ready :)))) @gunsnroses #sweetchildofmine."

Peter is a doting dad to his four children

His followers were quick to share their enthusiasm for the décor, with many saying that they would like something similar for their children – or themselves! One commented: "He’s so lucky! My son would dream to have a bedroom like that!!! Great taste!!!"

Others chimed in: "I’m 41 & want this as my bedroom," "That’s bigger than my whole downstairs," and: "Can you come round and do mine as well, please."

Peter lives in his Surrey home with his wife, Emily MacDonagh, and their two young children: six-year-old Amelia, and three-year-old Theo. The star also shares custody of older children Junior and Princess, 13, from his first marriage to Katie Price.

