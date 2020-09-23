Gorka Marquez reunites with baby Mia in heart-melting new video The Strictly Come Dancing star is a doting dad

Gorka Marquez enjoyed the sweetest reunion on Wednesday, as he saw his one-year-old daughter Mia for the first time in weeks.

The proud dad shared a series of short clips to his Instagram Stories, and he seemed delighted to be spending time with his only child.

In the first video, the camera panned away from the pair and then back as they put their heads together and Mia played with her hair and giggled.

Gorka asked: "Give a kiss?" but Mia put her head down, and her dad adorably responded: "No? You shy? OK, Say 'no, papa, just woke up.'"

WATCH: Gorka Marquez reunites with baby Mia in heart-melting new video

In the next clip, Gorka tickled his daughter, but she didn't look impressed. In the third and final video, however, Mia lay on a mat on the floor.

Her Dad continued to tickle her as he cooed to her in Spanish and she rolled from side to side and laughed.

Gorka was reunited with the little girl after spending time quarantined in a hotel with other Strictly Come Dancing pros as they prepared for the upcoming series, which begins next month.

Gorka's partner Gemma Atkinson was obviously touched by the sweet father-daughter moments and shared the lovely videos to her own Instagram Stories.

Gorka shares little Mia with his partner Gemma Atkinson

The devoted couple have been together since early 2018 having met on the set of Strictly the previous autumn.

They announced they were expecting a child a year later and welcomed Mia on 4 July 2019.

Gemma has since spoken about whether the couple will get married, opening up in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine back in June.

The 35-year-old said: "People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it' and I think, shouldn't you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect."

Gemma went on: "The fact we're aware that either of us could walk whenever we want, it keeps us making the effort and trying to make sure we know where each other stands and how lucky we are to have each other."

