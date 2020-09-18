Jools Oliver has confirmed some exciting news with her fans! The wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has become one of the guest judges for the upcoming Junior Design Awards.

Sharing the news with her Instagram followers, the 45-year-old remarked: "So excited to be one of the judges this year, what an absolute honour and I am doing it with my mate @george_ggredd_ (back together) thank you @juniormagazineonline."

She will join the likes of presenter Georgia Jones, actor Adam Garcia and Sky News host Sarah-Jane Mee on the judging panel. The awards show, which is hosted by Junior Magazine, celebrates the best of small businesses in design, style and craftsmanship.

It's no surprise Jools has been picked as she is a former model, a children's wear designer and author – as well as being a mother of five children.

The exciting news comes shortly after Jools and her husband Jamie celebrated their eldest son Buddy's tenth birthday on Tuesday. The TV chef posted two photos of the birthday boy wearing his homemade paper crown [a birthday tradition in the Oliver household], while his wife Jools uploaded a series of never-before-seen throwback pictures from their son's childhood.

Jools is an author and children's wear designer

"Buds now you are 10, happy birthday you wonderful little being we all adore you so so much xxx," wrote the mum-of-five. Jamie then gushed: "Happy 10th birthday my dear Buddy Oliver!! What a legend you are!! Such a kind sweet boy and so much fun to be around I love you so much what a proper dude you are... have a great day boy x x x x x x dad."

The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in June, have five children together – also including Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and four-year-old River.

