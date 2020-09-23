Jamie and Jools Oliver prepare for big family change involving daughter Poppy - and it's emotional Other parents will be able to relate to this!

It's a big day in the Oliver household! Both Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are bidding farewell to their eldest child, Poppy, as she begins her journey at university.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, the celebrity chef shared a heartwarming collage of throwback pictures of his daughter as a youngster.

In the caption, he said: "I can't believe this young lady my firstborn Poppy has headed off to university, OMG where did that little girl go!?!?

"Emotional and exciting times for young people all around the country in these very strange times, I wish you all the best of luck. Good luck Pops love you so much take this great opportunity and run like the wind!!!! Love Dad x x x x."

WATCH: Jamie and Jools Oliver reveal exciting news

Friends and fans of the star rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "The start of an incredibly exciting adventure!! Have fun Poppy!" Another remarked: "That's beautiful, I remember those days of nervousness for my daughter. Good luck Poppy x."

At the beginning of the year, Poppy's mum Jools admitted that she wasn't ready for her first-born to fly the nest in a heartfelt Instagram post. She wrote: "Happy happy new year. The year I have thought about for a long time!

Jamie shared this lovely collage of photos of Poppy

"This year Poppy will hopefully pursue her dreams and head off for Uni. When she was little I would often think of how it would feel when this moment arrived and jeez I never thought it would feel this emotional!

"Still a few months to go yet so will just soak up everything whilst I can including this little moment wishing happiness and love for 2020 xxx."

Jools Oliver previously admitted she was emotional about Poppy going to university

The Olivers enjoyed spending lots of quality time together at their country home in Essex during lockdown. The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in June, have five children together - also including Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

