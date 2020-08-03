Victoria Beckham revealed she is just like every other mum when it comes to getting her daughter Harper, 9, ready for bed. The former Spice Girls singer shared a look into their down-to-earth routine on Instagram on Sunday night, which involves reading bedtime stories.

"Bedtime reading for mummy and Harper. We've been using this time to learn and read stories to keep educating our family about diversity," VB captioned a video which showed the book Each Kindness by Jacqueline Woodson, which portrays the harmful effects of bullying and promotes kindness towards others.

If you're wondering what other books line Harper's bookshelf, Victoria also shared a look at four more stories they've been reading recently. "These have been some of our favourites too," the mum-of-four wrote. Among the nine-year-old's bedtime stories are Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World by Kate Pankhurst, Malala's Magic Pencil by Malala Yousafzai, Mister and Lady Day: Billie Holiday and the Dog Who Loved Her by Amy Novesky, and I Am Rosa Parks by Brad Meltzer.

Victoria shared a look at daughter Harper's bookshelf

Victoria and Harper have recently been spending time with Brooklyn and his new fiancée Nicola Peltz. Last week, they enjoyed a day out at Victoria's flagship store where Harper had fun posing for her own photoshoot! On Saturday, Victoria shared some snaps of her daughter taking selfies in front of a mirror at 36 Dover Street, after she hijacked her mum's phone.

Harper looked stylish, dressed in a trendy white denim jacket, a peplum dress and trainers. Captioning her daughter's snap, proud mum Victoria wrote: "When @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz take their little sister shopping #HarperSeven."

Meanwhile, Nicola shared photos of herself trying on some of Victoria's latest designs, including a £640 bold orange jumper which has been reduced to £256. "Had the best day with my little sister," the American actress captioned the snap.

