If ever Jennifer Lopez needs reassurance that she is a good mum she only needs to watch the video her daughter, Emme, just made for her.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker received an adorable message from the 12-year-old which she’d secretly recorded on her mother's phone.

Jennifer was so touched by the footage she shared it on Instagram on Friday to celebrate National Daughters Day.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme says she's the 'best mum' in emotional video

In the video, Emme says: "Hi mum! I just want to let you know that you're the best mum. Actually, you're over there. You're the best mum in the whole entire world, and I couldn't ask for a better one.

"I really miss you, and I love you."

Emme continued: "Well I want to make this before you come over because it's supposed to be a surprise. But yeah, I really love you and you're the best mum in the whole entire world, and I don't know what I would do without you - well, technically nothing.

Jennifer calls motherhood the greatest gift

"But I don't know what I would do without you and I love you very much."

At the end of the message, Emme told Jennifer she could watch the video whenever she was feeling "sad" or missed her.

The multi-talented star then shared the video on social media and captioned it: "Happy #nationaldaughtersday to this lil coconut… you are my sunshine and my whole heart."

Jennifer is also a doting mum to Emme's twin brother, Max. She shares her children with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer shares her children with ex Marc Anthony

The busy mum loves motherhood and shared her feelings in an Instagram post to celebrate American Mother’s Day earlier this year.

She wrote: "Being a mom is my greatest joy and happiness… my biggest challenge and my greatest triumph".

Jennifer will soon be a stepmother to her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez's, two daughters, Ella, 12 and Natasha, 15 - from a previous relationship - too.

The couple were forced to put their wedding plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic but hope they’ll be able to celebrate, bigger and better in the near future.

