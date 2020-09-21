Salma Hayek reveals struggles daughter Valentina's been facing during lockdown The Frida actress shares her daughter with husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek marked a very special milestone on Monday as her daughter Valentina became a teenager.

And just ahead of her child's thirteenth birthday, the Frida actress gave an incredibly rare insight into her family life in an interview with the Telegraph.

The star opened up about their experience in lcokdown, and admitted that Valentina found it hard being away from her friends.

"Lockdown was very difficult for teenager. My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. she also really missed her friends," she said.

Salma Hayek revealed daughter Valentina was missing her friends during lockdown

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did, aged 41, as it has allowed her to be a better person.

"I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she said.

The Frida actress shared a sweet photo of Valentina as a newborn to mark her birthday

Salma shares Valentina with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and the family primarily live in London.

For the past few weeks, Salma and her family have been spending time in Greece, and the actress has shared some gorgeous photos on Instagram from their travels.

Salma during her pregnancy with Valentina

The doting mum most recently posted several tributes to her daughter to mark her birthday.

On Monday, the actress posted a gorgeous snapshot of her cradling a newborn Valentina, alongside the caption:

"Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life.

The actress has been on holiday in Greece during the past few weeks

"Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, 'Peace Day', to illuminate our lives. You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope.

"I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star."

On the eve of Valentina's birthday, Salma shared another sweet tribute.

Alongside a picture of her during her pregnancy, the star wrote: "Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast..."

