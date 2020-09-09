Kate Hudson showcased her brother Oliver Hudson’s very silly side when she posted a sweet tribute to him on Instagram for his birthday.

The Fabletics Founder, 41, carefully picked a wild-looking snapshot of her older sibling, 44, wearing a bold ski-suit but baring his hairy chest.

The actor sported crazy hair and a medallion for the photo which Kate captioned: "Mom’s sunshine @goldiehawn. Happy Birthday to this nutcase! Love him tons."

Kate referenced their mum, Goldie Hawn, who also shared a happy birthday, social media post for Oliver in which she sang You Are My Sunshine.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star recently opened up about her relationship with Oliver and how their routines in quarantine were vastly different.

In fact, Kate told Elle that she had to give her brother a little bit of wellness advice after he decided to party away the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kate and Oliver share a great sense of humour

She said: "[My routine] has probably been better than it's been in a long time.

"I talked to my brother Oliver, [he] just went and started drinking like, every day. It was like a party for him.

"He was having Zoom drinks. And I was the opposite. I was like, 'Oliver, we need to build our immunity and be strong. We don't know what this is. We don't know what's going on.'

"So I think there's a nice balance there."

The family are all very close

Kate and her family are incredibly close and when the coronavirus lockdown was eased they managed to spend quality time together.

Just a couple of weeks before Oliver’s birthday, his son, Wilder, rang in his 13th.

Kate posted a special message to him on Instagram as well and in the process revealed the sweet nickname her family call her.

Kate adores her three children

"Love our Wild Man so much and his awesomeness is a testament to his parents cause they're pretty darn awesome themselves," she wrote alongside a photo of her nephew and her middle son, Bingham, nine.

She signed off: "Happy Birthday Wilder, Auntie Kiki loves you."

Kate is also mum to Ryder, 16, and 22-month-old daughter, Rani.

