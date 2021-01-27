Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana's kitchen secrets: Chef's weekly menu for family revealed Gordon's weekly menu is just like ours…

Gordon Ramsay is just like every other dad at home, despite having seven Michelin stars to his name. He may be able to rustle up a fancy meal at the drop of a hat, but the Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back star previously made a surprising revelation about his eating habits during the week.

The Hell's Kitchen star – who raises children Tilly, Jack, Holly, Megan and Oscar with wife Tana Ramsay - surprised fans by admitting the weekly dinner menu for his family is actually very simple.

Speaking in a video for Google last summer, Gordon, 54, spilled the beans about his culinary habits. Quizzed about his go-to meals at home, he said: "Weekends is always a roast. Monday to Friday, a lot of spaghetti."

His breakfast is also a staple in most households – with the addition of one special ingredient. "The one thing I do enjoy every morning is the most amazing oatmeal... with caramelised bananas", he said. We'll be trying this immediately.

The 24 Hours to Hell and Back star cooks for his family (pictured: Oscar and Jack)

But surely the Kitchen Nightmares star eats more experimental items too? Gordon's tastes are certainly adventurous, and the talented chef confessed there's one delicacy he definitely won't be trying again.

Warning – the following story isn't for the faint of heart! Asked what the weirdest thing he's ever Googled is, Gordon replied: "I have to say it was when I ate a beating cobra's heart and this thing made me feel sick.

"I could still feel it bouncing around in my tummy. I Googled the side effects of eating it ... two minutes later, I passed it out." We'll stick to the spaghetti, thanks.

Gordon cooks simple spaghetti and roast dinners every week

Meanwhile, Tana previously confessed she prefers daughter Matilda cooking big family meals to husband Gordon.

HELLO! recently chatted to Tana about their Christmas plans and she confessed 19-year-old Tilly – who is a budding chef herself – was likely to take the reins on December 25.

"Interestingly, actually the calmest, most easy-going and organised in the kitchen is Tilly, so I'm hoping she'll do Christmas lunch!!", she joked.

