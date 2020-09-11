Gordon Ramsay has confirmed he will be stepping into his first-ever role as host in a brand new BBC game show, Bank Balance.

Bank Balance, which has been produced by Studio Ramsay, is a high-stakes, high-pressure, game show where contestants test their poise, precision, knowledge and nerve to succeed to build themselves a fortune, or see it come crashing down in an instant.

In a statement released on Friday, Gordon said: "This is going to be truly epic. It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance.

"I'm so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!"

Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, added: "Bank Balance is a great format where contestants need to balance nerve with knowledge. And Gordon will be a formidable and unforgettable host."

The celebrity chef in an international star on the small screen thanks to Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, Gordan Ramsay Behind Bars, Gordon's Great Escapes as well as the UK series Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip.

In 2016, the dad-of-five launched his own independent next-generation production company, Studio Ramsay, which develops shows and formats for the UK, US and digital properties. TV career aside, Gordon is also the director of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Ltd. which includes eateries such as his three Michelin star Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

