Naga Munchetty is widely recognised for her super chic pixie crop which she's had for years, but back in 2016 when she was competing in Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC Breakfast star looked rather different.

Like many other dance contestants, Naga was no stranger to a hair transformation and during week two of the competition, she swapped her stylish crop for big bouncy curls.

The broadcaster, 49, who was paired with Pasha Kovalev, danced the Cha Cha to 'Fool in Love', wowing in a sequinned gold dress.

At the time, Naga also took to Instagram to share her first post, showing off her bold makeover and writing: "This was an amazing transformation last week - @lucajoneshair is working his magic again today!"

© Photo: Instagram Naga looked sensational with her long hair transformation for Strictly

Sadly, Naga and Pasha were booted off in week four of the competition, after the judges chose to save singer Anastacia and her pro dancer Brendan Cole.

"Gutted, absolutely gutted, I never wanted to leave and I've loved it and I'm desperately sad that I'm not going to be dancing with Pasha," Naga said after the results were read out.

Paying tribute to Pasha, she added: "He's amazing, he's just wonderful and amazing and I'm so grateful for him being so patient and working so hard with me."

Pasha returned the praise, saying: "We always had fun and I'm just amazed at how much progress you've made, that's the best thing, that's the most I could ever ask.

© Getty Naga sports a super chic pixie cut

"We work hard and you became a beautiful, beautiful dancer. Thank you for being the best student I've ever had, so determined and so much fun all the time."

Naga Munchetty's life away from TV

While competing on Strictly, Naga was supported by her husband James Haggar, who she has been married to since 2004.

James Haggar is a television director and broadcast consultant. He has previously worked as a senior director for companies such as CNBC, Sky and ITV.

From 2015 to 2021, he worked as a senior director on Sky News' panel show, The Pledge, before moving to GB News as a creative director.

© David M. Benett James Haggar and Naga Munchetty married in 2004

Naga doesn't often discuss her personal life, but she did open up about their first date in a previous interview with the Daily Mail.

"My first date with James was at a pool hall. We love snooker and pool."

The TV presenter also previously shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage, telling The Guardian: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: 'The best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another.' She was right."