Good Morning Britain co-host Adil Ray paid a moving tribute to his colleague Kate Garraway in a new interview.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, the star, who was a regular on the show over the summer, filling in for Piers Morgan, called Kate "a real inspiration".

Adil also shared that the mum-of-two has managed to keep her sense of humour at work, despite her husband Derek Draper still being in intensive care.

The 53-year-old was hospitalised with COVID-19 back in March.

Speaking about how Kate is coping with this difficult time, he said: "With Kate, with whatever Kate is going through at the moment, she is just a real inspiration. She set the tone by having fun as well."

The presenter praised Kate's decision to return to work amid her husband's hospitalisation, saying: "It’s obviously incredibly, incredibly difficult for her, but what a brilliant decision for her to carry on like that.

It was important for her, important for Derek and the children, that she remained strong and focused." Kate, 53, married therapist and author Derek back in 2005 and the couple share two children: Darcey, 14, and William, 11.

Kate's husband Derek was sadly rushed to hospital in March

Her colleague insists that the star is as down-to-earth as ever, saying: "Honestly, it’s just the same Kate.

"We know obviously what she’s going through but the way she is both off and on camera, she’s still very light-hearted, still having lots of fun, still very professional."

He went on: "It felt like a real privilege to be with her and my thoughts are always with her."

Reflecting on the harsh reality of the last few months, Adil concluded: "It’s a very difficult unimaginable situation that Kate’s going through, like many other families too, which is heartbreaking really."

Towards the end of last month, the former I'm a Celebrity contestant announced on GMB that she is writing a book, Good Morning Life: How To Wake Up Every Day And Smile, which will include advice based on her recent experiences.

