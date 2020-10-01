Kate Garraway has issued a stark warning to the public to continue to wear masks and comply with social distancing rules. As seen in the heartbreaking video below, the 53-year-old became visibly emotional on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, as she spoke about the devastating "reality" of her husband Derek Draper's condition.

MORE: Heartbreaking milestone for Kate Garraway and her husband

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking reality of husband's condition

Derek, 53, became ill in March and tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to intensive care, where he was placed on a ventilator, and spent several weeks there before being woken from his induced coma in July.

MORE: Look back at Kate Garraway's wedding to Derek Draper on 15th anniversary

Since then, he has been in a state of minimal consciousness, and hasn't yet been able to speak.

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

Asked about the confusion surrounding the current coronavirus rules, Kate replied: "I give sympathy with people who are fed up with it. I think if you haven't been directly touched by it, you haven't seen the devastation, but your life has been devastated – your livelihood, your ability to feel a sense of joy – then, of course, I think you're going to get frustrated.

MORE: Inside GMB host Kate Garraway's house and garden sanctuary in north London

"But, you know, it does make me tempted to show a picture of Derek in his current state, and say 'You don't want this in your life'. And you don't know who it will affect and how, so, you know, stick to it [the rules]."

Kate then spoke about the heartbreaking consequences of the social distancing rules for her family.

The couple with their two children, Darcey and Bill

"Derek's mum and dad haven't been able to see Derek," she revealed. "And I think if they can go six months without giving a hug to their son, who's so desperately ill, then the rest of us can probably get through."

MORE: Kate Garraway brings the joy in statement orange trousers and colour-clashing florals

"It just brings it all back down to earth, doesn't it, when you think about the situation you're in, Kate," co-host Susanna told the star. "Yes, sorry, I didn't mean to depress everybody, but that,s the reality of getting caught up in the virus," Kate replied.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.