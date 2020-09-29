More heartbreak for Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper Derek has been in hospital for six months now

Kate Garraway's husband has been battling coronavirus in hospital for longer than any other UK patient, it has been revealed. It has been six months since Derek Draper was hospitalised on 28 March, and he has just spent his 184th day in hospital, where he has been in and out of intensive care, and was also placed in an induced coma.

According to reports, that now makes him the longest-surviving coronavirus sufferer in the UK still receiving treatment in hospital.

Derek, 53, became ill in March and tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to intensive care, where he was placed on a ventilator, and spent several weeks there before being woken from his induced coma in July.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper with their two children

Since then, he has been in a state of minimal consciousness, and hasn't yet been able to speak.

Earlier this month, wife Kate shared an update on her husband’s condition during her appearance on GMB, and revealed it was the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.

"15 years today," she hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray. "Richard [Arnold] and [Dr] Hilary were there on the day, weren't you both. But, yeah, what an extraordinary thing."

The couple have been married since 2005

Kate, 53, continued: "I won't be able to see him today. I kind of hoped I would but it hasn't worked out that way for the visit. But maybe it would be a bit strange anyway. So yeah, it's a tough day. But, he's still here. There's not a huge amount of change.

"But you have to think, well at least he's here with you. You have a flicker, and then you have a bad day, but you've just got to keep going really."

Kate with children Bill and Darcey

She previously told YOU magazine, "When I finally got to FaceTime him, seeing him unconscious was a big shock.

"He's lost nearly eight stone in weight, a lot of it muscle throughout his body. He looked worn-out, thin and pale with dark circles under his eyes and there were lots of tubes," she said.

