Oti Mabuse debuts beautiful hair transformation – and she's glowing The Strictly star shared the photo on Instagram

Oti Mabuse is known for mixing up her hairstyles, but the look she debuted on Friday has to be one of our favourites yet.

The Strictly star was glowing when she took to Instagram to reveal that she is now rocking a high, braided ponytail.

We're certainly going to be recreating this look at home!

WATCH: Dancer Oti Mabuse 'excited' for the return of Strictly Come Dancing and her 2021 tour

Wearing a plush white robe and looking straight at the camera, Oti wrote: "New days, new hair."

Oti showed off the look on Instagram

It's shaping up to be an exciting week for Oti, who has been hard at work promoting her solo dance tour, I Am Here.

Earlier in the week, the South African star shared an incredible photo of herself standing on the stage in an empty auditorium, wearing a flawless leotard.

The 29-year-old told her fans that she was so excited to perform for them across the UK, and also revealed that the journey to get to where she is today has been "unforgettable".

She wrote: "It’s took [sic] five years... but hey the road to get there has been unforgettable and I couldn’t have asked for a better journey. Can’t wait to dance in this beautiful icon[ic] building and all around the UK for you all."

Needless to say, Oti's followers were delighted for her, and rushed to the comment section of her post to say so.

Fellow Strictly star Katya Jones wrote: "Gorgeous girl! Congratulations guys," while last year's contestant Emma Weymouth sweetly added: "Queen."

"Congratulations, can't wait," wrote another fan.

"I’m outrageously proud of you and can’t wait to come and cheer the loudest," added another, with a third sweetly noting: "We cannot wait to see you in Oxford."

