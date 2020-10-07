Jennifer Lopez and ex Marc Anthony celebrate exciting news involving daughter Emme The former couple are parents to twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's little girl, Emme. is now a published author - and they couldn’t be prouder!

The 12-year-old's first book, Lord Help Me, was released on 29 September and exes Jennifer and Marc - who share 12-year-old twins Emme and Max - united to showed their support before her big day.

J-Lo shared a series of pictures of Emme and a preview of the book cover on Instagram before it's release, alongside the caption: "So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her first book LORD HELP ME!

"This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith... you can pre-order at the link in my bio."

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of Emme with her book idea

Marc, meanwhile, shared a series of throwback photos of Emme as a little girl, including one of her in his arms and another of her painting his nails, alongside a photo of the book cover.

He wrote: "How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!! So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud."

Fans were just as excited for Emme, with one writing: "Can't wait to get this book, congratualtions Emme," while another wrote: "Omg so exciting, congratulations Emme."

Marc Anthony shared several photos of his daughter to reveal his pride following her book deal

Emma has been just as complimentary of her parents and recently opened up about her famous family to Entertainment Tonight.

She called Marc a "loving father," and added. "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person."

Emme also had a lot of praise for her mum. "Well, my mum is just amazing," she said."She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

Emme's book is out in September and is available in English and Spanish

Emme's book has been published by Random House, and in a statement, she said: "In school, I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers.

"I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort."

The book has been published in both English and Spanish.

It was in the pipeline for several years, and Emme was first pictured with a mock cover of her book in 2018.

The Hustlers actress shared a picture on Instagram of her daughter, then ten, in the back of a limo on her way to a meeting with a publisher in New York. J-Lo wrote: "It's a very special day. Me and Emme are off to our first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book."

