Marc Anthony reveals incredible tattoo tribute to his children The I Need to Know hitmaker is a doting dad to six children, including twins Emme and Max

Marc Anthony is a doting father to six children, and while he prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight, the award-winning singer revealed the sweet way he keeps them close to his heart at all times in a recent Instagram post. Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband posted a shirtless picture of himself relaxing in his bedroom, revealing his collection of chest tattoos. These included several tributes to his children, including the name of his son Cristian, one of the two kids he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, along with his date of birth. Marc is also dad to Ryan, twins Emme and Max, who he shares with J-Lo, and Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

MORE: Fans go wild for Nicole Kidman's incredible hair transformation

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside stunning ranch

At the beginning of the month, Marc shared a sweet video of himself riding motorbikes outside on his ranch with Cristian and Ryan. In the caption, he wrote: "Me and my beautiful boys going for a little ride at the ranch. They are a blessing."

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals problem son Maddox is facing in lockdown

Marc Anthony has several tribute tattoos dedicated to his children

The father-of-six also paid a public tribute to his daughter Emme when it was announced in May that she was releasing her debut children's book, Lord Help Me.

The award-winning singer is a doting dad to six children

The proud dad posted a series of throwback photos of Emme as a little girl, including one of her in his arms and another of her painting his nails, alongside a photo of the book cover. He wrote: "How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!! So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud. I already ordered mine...Check the link in my Bio."

Marc shares twins Emme and Max with ex Jennifer Lopez

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children. "I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind… They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.