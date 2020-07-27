Marc Anthony introduces two adorable 'babies' from inside his ranch in lockdown Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband shares twins Emme and Max with the singer

Marc Anthony has been having a peaceful time during lockdown on his ranch, and delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a glimpse from inside the stunning grounds. Taking to Instagram, the star posted footage of himself looking happy and relaxed while sitting on the grass holding two baby goats. Addressing fans, he said: "These are the two new babies born on the ranch. We don't have names. They are five days old. So we are looking for names. They are two girls." One of the goats started to bleat, resulting in the singer to joke: "You sing better than me!"

MORE: Kris Jenner's relationship with son-in-law Kanye West revealed

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony introduces adorable baby animals on his ranch

Marc looked happy and relaxed in his latest lockdown video

The father-of-six's fans adored the sweet video, and many suggested names for the two baby goats. One wrote: "How about Lulu after Emme?" referring to his daughter with Jennifer Lopez. Another commented: "Ebony and Ivory – live together in perfect harmony." A third fan added: "I love this so much! So happy to see you in such a zen mode!"

The baby goats aren't the only animals that Marc has introduced fans to over lockdown. Back in April, the award-winning singer melted hearts after sharing a picture on Instagram of himself cuddling up to his puppy Gigi.

The photo went down a treat with Marc's followers and was liked by his famous friends including David Beckham. One fan commented on the post: "Omg she's so precious!" while another wrote: "So cute!" A third added: "Aww, your dog is adorable!"

READ: Jennifer Lopez receives incredible birthday surprise from Hoda Kotb

Marc has been isolating on his ranch since the start of lockdown

Marc has several properties, and as well as his ranch, he has a beautiful home in Miami, close to ex-wife J-Lo and his twins Emme and Max. The star is also dad to daughter Arianna, and son Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, and Christian and Ryan, who he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres.

While Marc tends to keep his family life out of the public eye, he recently shared a sweet tribute to daughter Emme after she joined her mum on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The I Need to Know hitmaker was in the audience at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to watch the pre-teen perform, and posted a picture of her singing on Instagram after the show. "Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart] and I am forever yours," he wrote alongside the snapshot.

He also shared a picture of himself with J-Lo and Emme at her school concert in December, writing: "Nothing but love between us," in the caption.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.